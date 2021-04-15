Watch: Supras, Cena, and space travel stars in the latest Fast & Furious 9 trailer

It's a movie that was first meant to release in March 2019, but a mix of Covid-19 travel restrictions and the current cinema situation has meant that Fast and Furious 9 has had to be pushed back to June of this year.

In anticipation of the big release, a second trailer has dropped for the movie (after the first one released in April last year), which shows almost all the action you can expect.

In just three minutes, we learn that John Cena has joined the franchise, and Han has returned from the dead. We also learn that the crew have just recently discovered the power of magnets.

On top of all the usual crashes and explosions, every car seems to be fitted with some sort of super magnet, and when the user twists the dial, all hell breaks loose. The most dramatic example of this is when the Toyota 86 gets pulled through a whole building.

Another thing to note is that the Torretto house is slowly being rebuilt, after it was blown up in the seventh instalment. Also, we might finally see the end of the O'Connor storyline as a blue R34 GT-R is the very first car shown.

If reviving characters or mega magnets weren't enough, it also looks like the crew attempt to exit the Earth's atmosphere using a contraption that looks more like a submarine than anything.

As usual, we doubt that this movie will offer anything more than some impressive car-related stunts, but we're here for it.