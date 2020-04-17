Watch: Suzuki Jimny driver uses pedestrian walkway to make u-turn

While the Suzuki Jimny may not look as intimidating as larger Japanese off-roaders like the Toyota Land Cruiser or Nissan Patrol, tiny SUV makes no sacrifices for its size off the tarmac.

Most Jimny owners use the tiny dimensions and incredible abilities to traverse narrow trails off the beaten track, but one driver in China found an urban use for these abilities.

The man in the Xinjiang province was recently caught on camera using a pedestrian overpass to perform a U-turn after missing an off-ramp on the motorway.

Despite the Jimny's size, the fact that the driver managed to maneuver the SUV around the tight corners on the overpass is still quite impressive, let alone getting to the other side without losing a headlight or bumper.

Unfortunately, for this man, his actions weren't very subtle, and a police officer was waiting at the bottom of the stairs for him. Unlike the rest of the world, this officer wasn't impressed with the unusual shortcut.

According to a local report, the driver was fined around $50 for the escapade, and was lucky to keep his license.

It's worth noting that the bridge has a maximum weight limit of 1000kg, but thankfully this third-generation Jimny tips the scales at just 985kg.