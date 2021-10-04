Watch: Taking the 'Honda Jazz' literally, The Kiffness turns a glove box into music

The Kiffness is at it again. This time, bringing you some sweet smooth light jazz from a Honda Jazz.

Known for turning cat meows and growls into musical genius, The Kiffness has now turned to a glove box to provide the basis of this live loop.

During the copious lockdowns that the 2020 Pandemic caused,The Kiffness, became known for online parodies, satirical content & internet collabs with various people and animals.

Filmed and created inside a Honda Jazz, this video has already accumulated more than 300,000 views on YouTube.

And we can see why. This tune sure makes for some easy listening!

David Scott is a South African musician, producer, and parody artist known by his stage name 'The Kiffness'. The electronic act has had massive success in South Africa, touring both locally and internationally. He's even had a couple of radio singles!

His online content took off majorly during the world-wide pandemic and accompanying lockdowns.

And for your viewing pleasure, we've found two of the best singing cat videos The Kiffness has done.

Hungry for more singing cat content? This one is just too good!

And bringing at back to the topic of cars, here's Jeremy Clarkson pouring acid on a Porsche 911 saying the world first "yeet".

Now get back to work!