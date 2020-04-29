Home / News / Watch: Talking to Ford NZ's boss about level 3, and the all-conquering AU Falcon

By Andrew Sluys • 29/04/2020
As New Zealand emerges from total lockdown in Alert Level 4, and moves to Alert Level 3, businesses are working out what this really means, and how much business can be done. 

While takeaway outlets kicked off with a hiss and a roar yesterday, it seems things aren't as easy for other segments such as the automotive industry, which is attempting to do contactless business on a larger scale.

To get some of these answers, Driven's David Linklater spoke to Ford New Zealand's Managing Director Simon Rutherford who was more than happy to explain what this all means for the sector.

"Constrained" seemed to sum everything up as Ford's New Zealand dealerships are attempting to work around the tight restrictions.

Test drives and car viewings are still able to be completed but social distancing will be enforced, alongside contactless delivery protocols.

It's obvious that the global automotive industry will take a hit as a result of Covid-19, but it's great to see local branches adapting and allowing business to continue through these unprecedented times. 

