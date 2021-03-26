Watch: Talking two-wheels on Zooming with RIDDEN EP38

This week we've partnered with Waka Kotahi, swapped four wheels for two, and are talking all things motorbikes on Zooming with RIDDEN.

We're joined by On Throttle's Mathieu Day-Gillet who knows motorcycles better than anyone else.

Andy talks about getting his learner's licence, and everyone else shares stories about what got them into riding.

Dean's 'Rotten Carmatoes' game loses its ring after 'car' is replaced with 'bike' but it's still good fun.

We also reveal our 'Expert Bike Picks' and discuss our dream bikes. Unsurprisingly, Dean and Sam both end up with basically the same bike here.

And finally, we talk about the bumper RIDDEN issue that's out in the New Zealand Herald tomorrow - you don't want to miss it!

Don't forget to vote for your favourite Expert Bike Pick below!