Watch: Teens build Lamborghini replica for less than $1000

By Driven • 10/09/2020
While dreams are free, supercars such as a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ are anything but that. So instead of settling for a regular car, a couple of teenagers over in Vietnam decided to build their own. 

Some will say that a wealth of automotive knowledge and a tonne of money is required to build a Lamborghini replica, but these two prove that a keen eye for detail, a bit of mechanical knowledge, and a lot of cardboard is all you need. 

With over 460,000 subscribers, NHẾT TV's YouTube channel has featured a few budget replica builds before, but a bright green Aventador SVJ might just be the most ambitious project yet. 

At its core, the Aventador uses a custom metal frame and chassis, and a 150cc scooter engine that drives the rear axle. While it's a basic design, they have done an impressive job in getting the coupe's proportions correct. 

Taking a closer look a the details in the Aventador gives you an idea of the attention to detail. For exmaple, the spoked wheels are built from reinforcing steel bars, and are connected to a basic kingpin steering system. 

While the build process starting almost six months ago, the two are still uploading videos adding different parts to the Lamborghini every week. A recent upload showed how they built a fully-functional headlight system. 

If you are interested, there are 24 videos detailing the painstaking build process of the Lamborghini, so go get inspired! 

