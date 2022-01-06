Watch: Terrifying Auckland road rage incident captured by Tesla cameras

An Auckland-based Tesla owner has gone viral on YouTube over the weekend after he posted footage from a terrifying road rage incident that the electric SUV with serious damage.

Thanks to the 'sentry' cameras located around the Model X, Geoff Gardiner was able to capture the dramatic incident in crystal clear footage, leaving no doubt where the blame lies.

The video starts with the Model X overtaking a Mitsubishi Galant at a set of traffic lights near the Auckland airport. While this was a perfectly legal manoeuvre, it obviously set off the Galant driver.

"After pulling in front of Geoff again, the guy brake checks him before coming to a complete stop, once more blocking both lanes. Geoff took evasive action and quickly drove around him," the YouTube video states.

"This sent the other driver into full Mad Max mode and he finally decided that he wanted to ram Geoff."

After the initial contact, the Galant almost loses control, and is left across the lane so Geoff has no option but to hit the side of the offender's vehicle. Once both vehicles were stopped, the offender gets out and proceeds to start hitting the Tesla's windows.

Gardiner ignores the attack, and calls the police, who proceed to arrest the offender upon arrival. Before police could arrive, the offender also harassed the driver of a Hyundai Kona.

According to Gardiner, the case was easily closed in court thanks to his footage, and the $65,000 worth of damage caused to the Model X was reportedly covered by insurance.