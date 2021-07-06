Watch: Terrifying dashcam footage shows Jeep getting struck by lightning

While lightning is a common natural phenomenon, car strikes are quite a rare occurrence, and actually capturing footage of one is easier said than done.

Just recently, a video emerged out of America showing a Jeep Grand Cherokee getting struck on the open road, while surrounded by other vehicles.

While travelling through Kansas last month, a family discovered exactly what happens when a vehicle is struck by a series of lightning bolts. Luckily, no one was hurt in the incident, but the Jeep's electronics were reportedly left fried.

Slowing down the video shows that the car was struck twice, with a bright flash of light before each bolt hits, and fire is left burning the road around the Jeep.

Along with the flash of light, the sound is absolutely deafening, which would've probably left every motorist in the area startled.

Following the two strikes, the Grand Cherokee's lights can be seen slowly dimming, showing the effects of throwing millions of volts through the electrical system would be.

About a decade ago, Top Gear did the same thing in a Volkswagen Golf, with Richard Hammond sitting in the driver's seat. In this video, Hammond explains how the car's steel shell acts as a shield, conducting power past the occupants, and to the ground.