Watch: Tesla Cybertruck makes public appearance in New York

About 18 months ago, Elon Musk unveiled the Tesla Cybertruck at an infamous launch event, where the supposedly "shatter-proof" glass was smashed by a ball-throwing exec.

The world is still unsure as to whether it was an intentional faux pa to draw in even more eyes, or it was a genuine oversight by the great Musk man. Despite the questionable event, Tesla steamed ahead with plans to put the Cybertruck on the road.

According to the American brand's calendar, we're still about a year off seeing the first Cybertruck production units roll out of the factory, but that doesn't mean that Elon can't drive his personal prototype around.

Ahead of his recent appearance on Saturday Night Live, Musk was spotted cruising around the big apple in this Cybertruck prototype, and it's certainly quite a sight to behold in traffic.

The sheer size of the Cybertruck is the first notable aspect, and its lack of modern styling makes it stand out from any regular passenger vehicle. Combine that with the two light bars, and it looks apocalypse-ready.

Elon has promised that Cybertruck production will start within the year, with a release set for early 2022. It's set to be built at the new Tesla factory in Austin, Texas.

It will come in three trim levels, with the range-topping model featuring three electric motors, and capable of hitting 100km/h in less than three seconds. Range for this model is slated at 800km.