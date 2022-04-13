Watch: Tesla Cybertruck’s rear-wheel steering in action

A video of the Tesla Cybertruck's rear-wheel steering in action has been released on YouTube recently.

The Cybertruck Owners Club released the video which shows off the electric ute moving at low speeds.

Filmed the automaker's Cyber Rodeo event at the Texas Giga factory, you can see the rear wheels turning slightly in the opposite direction to the front wheels.

It's the most common way for a vehicle's four-wheel steering system to help maneuverability, reducing the turning circle of the vehicle significantly during tasks like parking. When moving at higher speeds, the rear wheels move in the same direction as the front allowing for smooth, gliding lane changes etc.

Some vehicles have four-wheel steering systems that allow for even greater angles of the rear wheels up to 15 degrees. The GMC Hummer EV and its "crab-walk" feature is a good example of this. The vehicle can practically drive diagonally when the system is engaged.

In the case of the Cybertruck, however, it's a much more subtle effect, but it should certainly aid the ute's maneuverability.