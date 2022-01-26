Home / News / Watch: Tesla Cybertruck walk-around video 'leaked'

Watch: Tesla Cybertruck walk-around video 'leaked'

By Maxene London • 26/01/2022
Tesla Cybertruck Prototype Walkaround! / Cybertruck Owners Club

A Tesla Cybertruck walk-around video has surfaced, which asks the question: Is Tesla actually progressing with the highly-anticipated vehicle? 

It seems as though a week does not go by where Tesla's Cybertruck doesn't make headlines. Last week it was that production has been delayed yet again, this time to early 2023. 

The delay prompted some to wonder if the Cybertruck would ever see the light of day. However, Tesla is now squashing these rumours with this 'leaked' walk-around video. 

It was posted on YouTube by Cybertruck Owners Club, and shows a really close look at the exterior of the alleged prototype. 

The prototype sports black side mirrors, plastic cladding around the wheel arches, and the big highlight... A massively huge windshield wiper!

The windshield wiper has proved to be somewhat of a hassle for Elon Musk, who tweeted: “No easy solution. Deployable wiper that stows in front trunk would be ideal, but complex.”

Footage of the wiper surfaced last month, when a drone captured the Cybertruck on track. 

It appears as though the Cybertruck is inching closer towards production ready.

