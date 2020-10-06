Watch: Tesla driver walks away from 160km/h collision with wayward truck wheel

While Tesla may not have a great reputation on the build quality front, the American electric vehicles are known for safety in a collision, with every model achieving a five-star rating.

One Model 3 driver from Switzerland is counting his blessings and lucky stars after being involved in a highspeed collision with a wheel that came off a truck, which completely destroyed the EV's front end.

Miraculously, the driver managed to walk away from the high-speed incident without as much scratch thanks to the touch structural rigidity of the Model 3.

From the Tesla's dashcam footage we can see that there was no way that the driver could've avoided the wheel that bounced off the car at 80km/h before coming to rest above the road.

It's hard to say whether a gas-powered car would've faired better in this collision or not, due to the engine being at the front instead of the frunk area. Either way, this isn't the first time that we've seen a Model 3 successfully protect its occupants in a serious crash.

The owner states that he has already ordered another Tesla Model 3, and we can see why. If you can afford one, it's hard to argue against the rapid Model 3 Performance.