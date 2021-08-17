Watch: Tesla loses 'Falcon Wing' door after slamming into bus

Despite it's status as the world's quickest SUV, Tesla's Model X SUV has been out of the headlines of late, with the Model S Plaid taking the spotlight for the American brand.

While it probably wasn't an intentional move, one Model X driver in England has brought the media's attention back to the electric seven-seater by making an extremely expensive mistake.

Click here to view all Tesla listings on DRIVEN

The Model X was filmed leaving a parking space with one of its 'Falon Wing' doors up in the air, a moved that proved to be a costly one as it smashed into a double-decker bus almost instantly.

While this collision wouldn't of harmed the Tesla driver in any way, most of the concern was directed towards the driver who was sitting right in the line of fire behind the windscreen.

Like most cars, it's impossible to drive off without the Model X notifying the driver of the open door, but it seems that the driver ignored the warnings in this strange situation.

Only one word can describe this situation; 'ignorance'. We hope that this driver learns from this silly mistake, and is slapped with a bill for all damages.