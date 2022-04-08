Home / News / Watch: Tesla Model 3 tops NZ new car sales for March! Zooming with DRIVEN EP

By DRIVEN • 08/04/2022
It was an interesting month throughout March, as New Zealand saw the most new car registrations since records began. On top of this, there were a couple of standouts that made headlines. 

Not only were there the most new ute registrations ever, but the Tesla Model 3 also topped the passenger segment standings, beating things like the Mitsubishi Outlander and RAV4. 

Other topics covered on Zooming with DRIVEN this week include details of the new Toyota GR Corolla, another look at the Kia EV6, and a special appearance from Mad Mike to talk about the Hot Wheels Legends tour. 

