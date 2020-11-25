Watch: Tesla Model S dramatically loses glass roof on motorway

Just a couple of months ago, controversial electric car brand Tesla made headlines around the world after a recently delivered Model Y SUV lost its glass roof while driving in America.

This caused a massive online debate between Tesla fans and critics, with one party pointing the blame at the brand's "questionable" build quality, while the others were trying to deflect it.

It's still unknown as to why that particular Model Y lost its roof panel, but it has happened again. This time its over in China on a Model S sedan, and doesn't sound like Tesla's fault at all.

As soon as this video appeared on the internet, Tesla reportedly launched an investigation into the incident, and made contact with the owner. It turns out that this particular Model S had its roof replaced by a third-party workshop, who failed to attach it correctly.

It is yet to be confirmed as to what exactly went wrong with the repair, but other reports have speculated that not enough glue was used, or that the glue wasn't given enough time to dry.

Thankfully, the flying roof in this video missed the cammer's car, and no injuries were reported. It goes without saying that a flying glass panel could do significant damage at this speed.