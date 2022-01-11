Home / News / Watch: Tesla Model Y slides down snowy hill

Watch: Tesla Model Y slides down snowy hill

By Driven • 11/01/2022
Tesla on Snowy Hill. It's bad. / Di Vlog

The other side of the world has been battling with snowy conditions, causing a multitude of viral videos of cars being stuck in the snow. 

This video serves as a reminder to be careful of the conditions, as features a Tesla Model Y sliding down a snowy hill, thankfully avoiding crashing at the bottom. 

The car had 19" wheels with all-season tyres, and we can assume the car was an all-wheel drive. Initially, the driver was able to handle the snowy conditions. However, it began to slowly slip and slide uncontrollably down a particularly steep hill.

Di Vlog on YouTube says: "We have no idea what's coming."

The driver decided to reverse from a driveway and go up, but instead, the car was sliding down sideways. Then, the car turned and was sliding down the hill facing forwards and wasn't able to stop. The driver began to honk the horn in attempt to warn other drivers. 

To prevent this sort of thing happening, switching to winter tyres would be a good place to start, but in particularly nasty conditions, studded tyres may be needed. 

