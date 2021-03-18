Watch: Tesla's full self-driving mode is just as fascinating as it is terrifying

Tesla's 'Full Self Driving' feature has been a controversial topic for quite some time, and has proven to be in need of some serious development.

Despite this, the American company is selling it as an option on all of its vehicles in some centres around the world, but it still looks a long way off perfection.

Click here to view all Tesla listings on DRIVEN

Just recently, a video was posted showing a Model 3 running FSD beta 8.2 navigating through a rather busy area of Oakland over in America.

While it shows impressive driving skills in some areas, the 13-minute-long ride looked rather scary, and many near-misses were had.

Interestingly, the pair make sure to 'ping' Tesla every time the car does something wrong while driving, which will help Tesla develop the system past this point.

In New Zealand, this Full Self Driving feature is available to purchase at $11,400. Tesla does note that this price is set to increase over time with new releases.