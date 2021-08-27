Watch: Testing BMW's 'Drift Analyser' with the new M3 and M4 Competition

As arguably BMW's most iconic model, the M3 is known for its impeccable driving dynamics, and the latest iteration is no exception. But with over 370kW on hand, pushing its limits on the road would likely leave you without a licence.

To test its limits properly, Sam and Andrew met up with BMW-qualified driving instructor Mike Eady at Hampton Downs, where they had a play with a new function that's called the 'M Drift Analyser'.

Join Andrew on an in-depth look at the BMW M3 Competition

As you might've guessed from its name, this function will rate a driver's drift, and give them a score out of five stars.

Scores are given out based on the time spent sideways, how long the drift was, and how much angle was achieved.

With those parameters set out Sam and Andrew set out to see who could get the highest score, using both the M3 and M4 Competition.

Given that Mike was only able to achieve a four-and-a-half star drift from a 300m blinder, Sam and Andy knew that a perfect score was probably off the cards.

Check out the full video above to see who managed to walk away with the win!