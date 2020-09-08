Watch the dramatic moment electric vehicle explodes while charging

While petrol-powered vehicles have been catching fire for decades, electric vehicles seem to have gained a bad wrap in recent times due to spontaneously combusting, which is a little unfair.

Recent footage out of China shows an electric vehicle dramatically blowing up while a fire crew attempts to contain a fire that broke out while it was being charged.

Due to the lack of body panels, it's rather difficult to identify what sort of EV it once was, but local reports claim that it's a BAIC EX360, which is a locally built electric hatchback.

Reports state that smoke started to come from the car shortly after it was plugged into the charging station, so the owner called the local fire service. Upon arrival, firefighters attempted to douse the flames from a significant distance.

Moments after getting hit with the jet of water, the EV explodes in a ball of flames, which blows almost every single body panel off the hatch, as well as a hole in the charging station's roof.

Comments on the video point out that the fire service should have never used water on the electrical fire, opting for a different solution such as a foam or a dry, non-flammable chemical.

Let's just hope that these firefighters learnt a thing or two about EV fires following this incident.