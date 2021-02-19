Watch: The great Ferrari debate is settled! Zooming with DRIVEN

For a couple of weeks now, there has been a lot of debate within the DRIVEN as to which Ferrari is the best. And we're happy to report that the debate has finally been solved, and unsurprisingly, Sam was wrong.

We also talk about the new performance cars that were released this week in the form of the McLaren Artura and the Porshe 911 GT3. And while the McLaren is a plug-in hybrid tech masterpiece, the Porsche is a nod to traditional drivers everywhere.

For the game this week, Dean comes to us with a 'This Vs That' comparison. Here, we have to make extremely hard decisions about which legendary car we'd be taking home.

We also revisit the Sixty Second Sell, and rally-related cars are the topic of discussion this week. From Ford Fiestas, to Pajero Evolutions, the stuff you can find on our site is nothing short of amazing.

We cover the poll results from last week's Expert Car Picks, where Sam's Hyundai Palisade managed to take the win. He gives us a spontaneous tour of the one in his driveway to celebrate.

And finally, we discuss the cars that we'd go out of our way to drive. It'll come as no surprise to hear Dean wants to drive another race car, and David a Porsche, but what about Sam and Andrew?

Dean's Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 3

David's Ford Fiesta ST

Andrew's Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution

Wildcard: Subaru WRX