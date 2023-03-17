Watch: The MG4 hits Fully Charged and heads here! Zooming with DRIVEN EP118

This week on Zooming with DRIVEN Dean tells us about his trip to the Fully Charged Show in Sydney to see the new MG4 EV before its release here later this year, but also the new long-range version of the popular MG ZS EV that will be here shortly as well.

The Fully Charged Show is a roadshow of electric vehicles that is a spin off of the popular YouTube channel of the same name that was started by actor, writer and broadcaster Robert Llewellyn, better know by cultured and intelligent people as Kryten from the British comedy series Red Dwarf, who was present at the show.

David makes us all feel just that bit older with the news that the mighty McLaren P1 is actually ten years old, and that the man who designed the iconic hypercar - Frank Stephenson - has just revealed his latest design - a baby seat!

Dean then covers off the news out of the USA about a classic Datsun 240Z selling for some seriously big money, while David tells us about the sexy Hyundai Ioniq 6 arriving in New Zealand and the global reveal of the new Hyundai Kona, as well as the fact that you can now buy a brand new classic Defender from Land Rover, by way of Bowler. But it costs $150,000 and there is only one of them. Confused? Watch the video...

Finally Dean fills us in on the last-ever race meeting at the Pukekohe race track, where he will be racing in the DRIVEN Mazda MX-5 in the Mazda race series.

We also put out the call for you - yes, you! - to review your car for our upcoming new regular feature: Reader's Reviews. Review your car and let our other readers know the good, the bad and the ugly things about it.

