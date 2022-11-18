Home / News / Watch: The Porsche 911 Dakar is a weird off-road sports car! Zooming with DRIVEN EP110

18/11/2022
Watch: The Porsche 911 Dakar is a weird off-road sports car! Zooming with DRIVEN EP110

On Zooming with DRIVEN EP110, Damien chats about weird off-road sports cars, the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracan Steratto.

David mentions that from December, all new and used-vehicle importers in New Zealand will have to operate a Government "CO2 account".

And more finalists are revealed for AA DRIVEN Car of the Year, this time it's the finalists for the Passenger and Sports and Performance categories. 

Remember, you can go in the draw to win $5000 for either petrol, thanks to AA SmartFuel/BP, or $5000 worth of EV charge credit, thanks to ChargeNet, just by voting for your favourite car in the Peoples Choice category

