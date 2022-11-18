Watch: The Porsche 911 Dakar is a weird off-road sports car! Zooming with DRIVEN EP110

On Zooming with DRIVEN EP110, Damien chats about weird off-road sports cars, the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracan Steratto.

David mentions that from December, all new and used-vehicle importers in New Zealand will have to operate a Government "CO2 account".

And more finalists are revealed for AA DRIVEN Car of the Year, this time it's the finalists for the Passenger and Sports and Performance categories.

