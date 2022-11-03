Watch: The Tesla Semi was spotted accelerating effortlessly from stationary

The Tesla Semi was recently spotted testing near the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada.

The electric truck had a trailer attached, and was filmed coming to a stop at a roundabout before effortlessly taking off, accelerating quickly, smoothly and silently.

Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter last month the company had started production of its electric Semi and the first units would be delivered in December.

Musk claims the Semi will have a driving range of about 800km with a full load and is “super fun to drive”.

When fully loaded the Tesla Semi’s three electric motors can propel it to 100km/h in about 20 seconds and maintain highway speeds even up steep hills, but there's no mention on whether or not the trailer in this video is full or empty. According to Tesla, the Gross Combination Weight of the Tesla Semi and trailer is 37,195 kg.

Pepsi will be the first company to receive the electric Semi, and according to reports by Reuters the soft drink maker reserved 100 of the vehicles in 2017 as part of its plan to reduce its emissions and fuel costs.

There's another video circulating on Twitter showing possibly the same Tesla Semi on the road, when passing a diesel truck.

Tesla Semi passing old school semi. Literally and metaphorically. pic.twitter.com/eDXIdj1jih — Zanegler (@HinrichsZane) October 30, 2022

Tesla claims the big rig can recharge its batteries up to 70 per cent in half an hour when hooked up to a Tesla Supercharger.

The brand’s website claims it can save truck drivers and companies up to $200,000 a year in fuel costs.

It also claims the Semi’s central seating position is safer, giving the driver better visibility. The vehicle also has a reduced risk of rollover because the batteries stored in the base give it a low centre of gravity.

With production of the Semi just starting it’s unlikely the silent truck will be seen on NZ roads any time soon.

Avid Tesla fans are still waiting on the Cybertruck, and there is still no word on when the much hyped Tesla Roadster will become a reality.

The flagship electric supercar has some impressive numbers with Musk claiming it’ll hit 60mph (96.6km/h) in 2.1 seconds but can do it in 1.9 seconds with “rocket thruster option”.