Watch: The ultimate guide to EVs is here! Zooming with DRIVEN EP105

30/09/2022
Zooming with DRIVEN EP105

On Zooming with DRIVEN this week, the ultimate guide to every new hybrid and electric car you can buy in NZ!

David chats about the Nissan X-Trail launch, and Dean checks out the Christchurch EV expo

Also, a sneak preview of the guide to New Zealand EV chargers video, and the new Honda Civic Type R is in the country!

The Honda Roadshow is about to wrap up. Check out the details below, and head along if you're in the area. 

Honda Store Nelson: Saturday 1st October - Sunday  2nd October 

