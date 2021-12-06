Watch: This video of a dry ice detailing job on a Porsche 911 is so satisfying

No need to light a scented candle after work, this dry-ice detailing video will certainly de-stress you after a long day of work. And it is oh so satisfying.

There's something truly mesmerising about watching a car get blasted with dry ice. The dirt is cleaned away in an instant. It gives you that same satisfactory feeling of watching a water blasting job on a grimey deck. It’s almost like the guy with the hose is spray-painting newness onto the car.

This time, the job is done on a 1977 Porsche 911 S that recently sold on Bring-a-Trailer for $77,777. It likely had the standard naturally aspirated 2.7-litre flat-six when it left the factory.

At the beginning of the video, the car looks great in its Grand Prix white paint. It's clearly been kept in good condition. But under the hood, the car shows its age, with grime that's built up as a result of living a long and happy life.

Dry ice blasting is a cleaning technique which is great for these sorts of jobs. There's no messy abrasion that you get using traditional media blasting either. It works by sending a stream of dry ice pellets, the solid form of carbon dioxide, through a hose under high pressure. When the pellets hit a surface they turn to a gas, gently removing any dirt, which simply falls to the ground.