Watch: Three minutes of slow-motion car crashing is the best thing you'll see today

Australasia’s independent voice on vehicle safety, ANCAP, has awarded the Ioniq 5 the maximum 5 star safety rating.

The car was released in New Zealand in September, and comes equipped with the full complement of active and passive safety features and technologies.

In the official ANCAP statement, high scores were achieved in the full width frontal test, which features two smaller-statured female crash test dummies; the side impact test, which simulates the effects of a T-bone intersection crash; and the oblique pole test, which evaluates the risk of head injury to the driver should the vehicle run off the road and strike a tree or pole.

The design of the Ioniq 5 was also assessed for its ability to not only protect its occupants in a crash, but also the occupants of other vehicles it may come into contact with. The Ioniq 5 presented an impressively low risk to the ‘crash partner’ vehicle with a minimal 0.22 point penalty applied – the best score ANCAP has observed in this assessment area since vehicle compatibility scoring was introduced in 2020.

Hyundai New Zealand General Manager Andy Sinclair says, “we were confident that the Ioniq 5 would achieve a 5 star result, given Hyundai builds their vehicles to the highest of standards, and this announcement confirms that."

"The Ioniq 5 5 star result underlines Hyundai’s leadership in eco-mobility. Kiwis will have peace of mind knowing they are not only driving an EV that’s safe on the environment with zero-emissions, it also protects its passengers to the highest of standards.”

ANCAP Chief Executive Officer, Carla Hoorweg, says “we know safety and environmental performance are top-of-mind considerations for the majority of new car buyers today, and it’s pleasing to see Hyundai prioritise 5 star safety in this new market offering.”

Ioniq 5 is the first Hyundai EV to be tested by ANCAP after being built using Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) – a platform designed exclusively for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV). The vehicles built on this platform have numerous benefits, including strengthened safety features.

The all-new Hyundai Tucson also achieved a 5 star ANCAP safety rating following its release earlier this year. Similar levels of safety performance to that of the Ioniq 5 were seen with the Tucson.

Active, Elite and Limited variants of the Tucson offer a child presence detection (CPD) system, also known as Rear Occupancy Alert), which provides the driver with an audible alert if movement is detected in the second row seats after the ignition has been turned off and the car locked. CPD systems will begin to be formally assessed by ANCAP and contribute to a vehicle’s overall safety rating from 2023.