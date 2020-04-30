Watch: Top Gear puts the McLaren Speedtail up against a fighter jet

Supercars are fast, and hypercars are even faster. So what happens when you put McLaren's fastest hypercar up against one of the most technologically advanced planes in the world right now? A lot of speed happens.

Thanks to an incredible budget, Top Gear UK was able to make this comparison happen, with none other than Chris Harris in the hot seat of the McLaren, racing a young British Air Force pilot that certainly knows a thing or two about speed.

In terms of specs, the fighter jet that is used is an F-35B, which is a Lightning II variant that makes use of thrust vectoring for incredibly short take offs and vertical landings.

In the other corner is the extremely exclusive McLaren Speedtail that uses a hybrid-assisted version of the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 found in the 720S to make a total of 787kW and 1150Nm of torque.

Estimates of around 2.5 seconds to 100kmh have been made as McLaren hasn't released full performance times just yet. It can hit 300km/h in 12 seconds before topping out at 403km/h, though, making it the fastest McLaren yet.

But what happens when all this on-road performance is put up against an airborne speedster? You'll have to watch the video to find out.