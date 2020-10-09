Watch: Top Gear's Chris Harris drifts Ferrari's $1 million SF90 Stradale

No matter how much they cost, or how rare they are, supercars are designed to be driven hard, but unfortunately, the majority of them live their lives in garages, collecting dust.

Although Ferrari's new SF90 might cost just shy of an average house in Auckland, this didn't stop Top Gear's Chris Harris from sending it sideways around the track over in Italy.

Click here to view all Ferrari listings on DRIVEN

Despite the fact that this is Ferrari's first plug-in hybrid, it's not a successor to the legendary hybrid-powered LaFerrari, but instead, think of it as an F8 Tributo with a plug-in power train.

Unlike traditional Ferraris, the SF90 is all-wheel drive, with two electric motors mounted on the front axle, and one at the rear. When combined with the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8, this supercar makes a hefty 735kW and 800Nm of torque, which is more than enough for any good drift car.

Considering that it makes use of an electrified power train, it shouldn't be of much surprise to hear that it's faster than most modern EVs. The SF90 will make the 0-100km/h sprint in a mind-bending 2.5 seconds before topping out at 340km/h.

Harris is known for his skill when it comes to sliding supercars, so with almost 1000HP on offer, he shouldn't have much trouble sliding Italy's finest, right? Well, not really.

With Ferrari's slip mode on, he mentions that it makes you feel like a "driving god" as the car's computer won't let the rear end step out too far, but we get the impression that these slides are a little too manufactured.

Once every assist is turned off, things don't get any better, with the Ferrari working against Harris when sliding. Thankfully he keeps it on the tarmac, but it doesn't look like the most enjoyable experience.