Watch: Toyota does it again with hilarious 2021 Hilux ad

While it may not be New Zealand's favourite ute anymore, that title belongs to the Ford Ranger these days, Toyota's Hilux has been blessed with hilarious TV ads for as long as we can remember.

From the iconic 'Bugger' one, to that controversial one where those bulls can't get out of their farm due to a cattle stop, Toyota never misses the mark with classic Kiwi humour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DRIVEN (@driven.nz)

Click here to view all Toyota Hilux listings on DRIVEN

Just like most good Toyota ads of old, Saatchi & Saatchi were the ones behind this production, hoping to launch the Hilux back into the top spot in the commercial rankings.

Surprisingly, animals don't a starring role in this ad for the 2021 Hilux, but as usual, it is set on a farm with numerous farmers parking up for an old-fashioned window-to-window yarn.

You'll also notice a cameo from an old 1980s Hilux with a bunch of cabbages in the tray — as you do.