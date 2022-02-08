Watch: Toyota GR Yaris hoons down the quarter mile and lands in the 10s

The 2021 AA Driven Car of the Year, the Toyota GR Yaris is at it again, reminding us all why it won such a prestigious award.

The 1.6-litre inline-three have proved that it's capable of some amazing things, but with the help of a little tuning, Bahraini outfit Ekanoo Racing has made it even better, pumping out roughly 447kW.

With this additional thrust, the car blasted down Bahrain International Circuit’s adjacent drag strip and landed itself into the 10s, after going 200kmh down the quarter mile and clocking in a time of 10.98 seconds.

Ekanoo claims that this is the first three-cylinder turbo car of any kind to perform a 10-second quarter.

While Ekanoo hasn't gone into detail about the modifications made to the vehicle, we do know it has some sort of turbocharger upgrade, a Motec M150 ECU, a custom exhaust system and a custom intercooler.