Home / News / Watch: Toyota Hilux back on top! Zooming with DRIVEN, EP 34 news

Watch: Toyota Hilux back on top! Zooming with DRIVEN, EP 34 news

By Driven • 05/03/2021
Search Driven for Toyota Hilux for sale

Zooming with DRIVEN news is all about utes this week.

The Kiwi new-vehicle industry had a boom month in February and Toyota was a particularly big winner. We always expect it be the number one brand, but the Hilux also rocketed back into the number one sales spot, truly trouncing Ford Ranger!

The number-two new vehicle for February was also a surprise (hint: it wasn't the Ranger). Watch the video to find out what it was.

And we also a deliver an update on our epic Best Ute In the World Facebook battle!

You're watching just Zooming news here, delivered in a convenient bite size. If you'd like to see the whole episode, click here.

By Driven • 05/03/2021

Tags

Toyota Hilux
For Sale on Driven

More like this
Toyota Hilux SURF SSR-X LTD Toyota Hilux SURF SSR-X LTD
Toyota Hilux SURF SSR-X LTD

$20,990

Toyota Hilux SR TD DC 2.8D/4WD/6A Toyota Hilux SR TD DC 2.8D/4WD/6A
Toyota Hilux SR TD DC 2.8D/4WD/6A

$45,500

Toyota Hilux 2WD 3.0TD DC UTE 5M Toyota Hilux 2WD 3.0TD DC UTE 5M
Toyota Hilux 2WD 3.0TD DC UTE 5M

$21,500

Toyota Hilux 4WD 3.0TD DC UTE 5M Toyota Hilux 4WD 3.0TD DC UTE 5M
Toyota Hilux 4WD 3.0TD DC UTE 5M

$33,500

We Recommend