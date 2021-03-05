Watch: Toyota Hilux back on top! Zooming with DRIVEN, EP 34 news

Zooming with DRIVEN news is all about utes this week.

The Kiwi new-vehicle industry had a boom month in February and Toyota was a particularly big winner. We always expect it be the number one brand, but the Hilux also rocketed back into the number one sales spot, truly trouncing Ford Ranger!

The number-two new vehicle for February was also a surprise (hint: it wasn't the Ranger). Watch the video to find out what it was.

And we also a deliver an update on our epic Best Ute In the World Facebook battle!

You're watching just Zooming news here, delivered in a convenient bite size. If you'd like to see the whole episode, click here.