Watch: Toyota's GR Yaris pushed to its limits on closed road

Last year, Toyota not only revealed a road-going version of Le Man's-winning race car, but also released the GR Yaris, which was easily the coolest car to come out of Japan in a long time.

Armed with a turbocharged three-cylinder engine, and six-speed manual transmission, and a rally-bred all-wheel drive system, it has all the merits of a perfect hot hatch - and it really is.

While we'd love to spend our days with the little hatch tearing around back roads, clutch kicking and counter-steering, we also plan on holding onto our licences, so that won't be happening.

But for the world's viewing pleasure, an extremely talented driver out of the Czech Republic has taken it upon himself to shred some backroads, and the results are mesmerising.

According to the video's description, it was shot on closed roads with spotters at each end. Judging by the angle of the rear-view mirror we somewhat doubt these claims, but it's a great video anyway.

Considering that the GR Yaris weighs just over 1,200kg, and packs a power-to-weight ratio of 4.9kg per hp, it's no surprise to see it being flung around with such ease.

Normal, Sport, and Track are the three driving modes available, which work by splitting the torque between each axle differently. 60:40, 70:30, and 50:50 are the ratios availible.