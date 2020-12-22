Watch: Toyota takes the top of the GR Supra in the name of style

While we're yet to see any hint of a manual transmission coming to Toyota's GR Supra, the Japanese brand is more than happy to take the roof off it for its second wave of SEMA360 concepts.

Unveiled overnight, the 2021 GR Supra Sport Top pays homage to the Mk4 Supra, which was offered with a targa top, and was famously driven by Paul Walker in the Fast and Furious movies.

Based on the GR Supra Heritage Edition, this Sport Top model takes a lot of styling cues from the special edition, but also comes with a removable roof. To mould to the contours of the Supra's roof, there is actually two panels that come together in the middle.

As you would expect, additional reinforcement has been added to maintain structural integrity across the car's underbody, all the way from the engine bay back to the boot.

Other noticeable exterior changes include a new diffuser at the rear, a centre-exit exhaust system, a (massive) Mk4-inspired rear wing, a set of black forged wheels, and the Absolute Zero white paint.

“Toyota really wanted to have a companion to the Heritage Edition. But, this was no easy build, and we put a lot of thought into cutting the roof and removing a significant part of the car’s structure,” said lead builder Marty Schwerter.

“It was way more complicated than we originally thought. Removing the top was extremely tough and required some innovative work to retain the GR Supra’s rigidity. I love how it came out, and I hope others love it, too.”