Watch: Travis Pastrana creates rowdy Gymkhana video in a 643kW Subaru Wagon

Travis Pastrana has created perhaps one of the rowdiest Gymkhana videos ever.

It involves a jet, helicopter, boats, a jet-ski, 265km/h jumps, and more wild antics! Does it come as any surprise that it's all filmed in Florida?

Florida is the source of an abundance of bizarre videos, which makes it the perfect destination for Travis Pastrana to bust out this 10-minute video featuring his 643kW "Family Huckster" Subaru GL.

The heavily modified 2.3-litre turbocharged wagon features plenty of interesting features, including floor armour that lets it slide down parallel rails like it's a skateboard.

But wait, there's more. Pastrana also performs stunts like jumping over a helicopter that's hovering between two sides of a broken bridge, tracking next to a fighter jet and racing YouTuber Cleetus McFarland and his 2237kW Chevy El Camino.

Pastrana took over from series founder Ken Block in 2020, and he's certainly living up to the Gymkhana name with the outrageous stunts he pulls.

You can watch the madness unfold in the video above.