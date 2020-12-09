Watch: Travis Pastrana hits 250km/h jump in wildest Gymkhana video ever

For the first ten installments of Hoonigan's Gymkhana series, Ken Block famously hooned around the world's biggest cities, leaving only tyre marks and burnt rubber in his path.

For the eleventh chapter, Block stepped out of the limelight, and let Travis Pastrana have a go, who has built a life around doing crazy jumps on two wheels, so four should be easier, right?

Armed with the world's wildest Subaru WRX STI, Pastrana sets about shredding the streets of his hometown, jumping over rivers, drifting around roundabouts, and being a general nuisance.

According to Travis, this WRX was built around "sending it" and as further evidence of this, there's even a button labelled "Send It" on the steering wheel which will adjust the rear wing while in mid-air.

Despite Block's best efforts over the past decade, we'd argue that this is the most insane Gymkhana video we've ever seen thanks to the huge 250km/h jump, and the fact that Travis drops a whole wheel off the wharf.

Subaru fans would've noticed the inclusion of both the recently unveiled 2021 BRZ, and the new WRX.

The idea of Travis doing this video came from the Stay-at-home Gymkhana video earlier this year, where Block and Pastrana went up against each other doing crazy car-related stunts.

"It was simple and fun, but that prompted a much bigger, and long-time-coming challenge: Could Travis beat me at my own game?" Block explained. "His locations, his tricks, and a chance to show off what he can do behind the wheel! Of course there’s no lack of big jumps in the video. That’s his thing! But did he make a better video than any of my 10? Guess we’ll let the audience decide!"

If you are interested to see what exactly went into the WRX STI that Pastrana was driving, check out Hoonigan's breakdown here: