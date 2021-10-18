Watch: Truck crashes into Tesla Model 3 on autopilot, pushes it for almost 1km

A Tesla Model 3 which was reportedly driving on autopilot was clipped by a truck and pushed down a motorway for nearly 1km.

The truck driver apparently didn't see the Tesla, and had no idea it was pushing it until they pulled over and saw people climbing out of the electric car.

The Tesla driver said they were driving past the semi-truck in the right lane, and the truck had been cruising in the left lane for quite some time. Just before the Telsa passed the truck, the truck changed lanes, clipping the rear of the EV. This caused the Model 3 to spin out in front of the truck, with the unsuspecting truck driver continuing to push the car in a "T-bone" fashion down the motorway.

Fortunately, rather than the lorry deflecting the car and potentially causing the situation to worsen, the two vehicles stayed attached for almost 1km, with the truck driver unaware as to what was happening. The truck driver eventually stopped because he felt there might be something wrong with the truck, as he could feel some resistance.

The Model 3 driver, who was driving on autopilot, says he was alerted when the truck was about to clip the rear, but it was too late to react. He says that the Tesla tried to steer away, but the force of the truck was too much for the car to overcome.

Thankfully no one was hurt. The truck driver was found to be at fault, and the Tesla wracked up $20,000USD of damage.