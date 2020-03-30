Watch: Truck driver's incredible reactions prevents disaster

Attempting to maneuver a vehicle at high speed takes a fair bit of skill, let alone doing it with a few tonnes in tow.

That's exactly what a truck driver in America had to do when a minivan lost control and slid right in front of the rig, but thankfully, the driver's reaction prevented disaster.

According to a local report, this incident occurred on the 16th of March in California while the truck was travelling in the northbound lane. As you can see, the rainy weather wasn't doing much for visibility or road conditions.

At around the 28-second mark, the minivan can be seen losing control in its lane, and sliding onto the opposite side of the road before hitting a guard rail. It's right about now that things start to get sketchy.

Despite the speed, the driver of the truck miraculously manages to avoid the side-on minivan in its lane, and crosses into the next lane over. Without this quick thinking, it would've almost certainly been a fatal collision.

It was later revealed that a child was sitting in the seat closest to the truck at the time of the incident.

It's not known as to what caused the minivan to start sliding in the first place, but we're just happy that everyone managed to escape this terrifying situation without injury.