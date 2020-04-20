Watch: Unbelievable destroyed Tesla Model 3 somehow still drives, is up for sale

Most of the cynical questions people had of Tesla when it started to gain traction a few years ago as a car company have been answered. Interior quality is well on the improve, the charging network worldwide continues to grow, and autopilot (as questionable as its naming convention is) is still one of the best semi-autonomous systems on the market.

What remains, however, are questions about overall build quality and longevity. Owners still post videos about poor panel gaps from the factory, with many asking whether their car is built to last because of these shortcomings.

Well, a fresh video and online sales listing might put at least some of the knockers to bed.

This red Tesla Model 3 Performance went up for sale in Sacremento, California earlier this month. It's a high-option car, as the flagship in the line-up with a coating of the firm's optional metallic red paint. And, as you can see, it's been toasted in a crash.

There's no info on the nature of the crash, but clearly at the very least it involved a roll-over of some description. The poor car has subsequently been gutted of its large glass roof (which surely was destroyed in the wreck), most of its interior trim, and most of its exterior trim apart from the doors.

Yet, despite being involved in a pretty severe looking accident, this Model 3 still manages to run and drive; as demonstrated in the clip by the vehicle's sellers. It speaks volumes to the Model 3's robust mechanicals and structure. Among the few mechanical defects noted by the sellers is a dent in the battery, which they say has no impact on driving or charging.

Sadly, if you're looking at this and interested in buying the crumpled EV, I have some bad news. The auction closed late last week; finishing up at US$15,999. That's just over $25,000 in New Zealand currency.

There are a few options for the buyer, here. They could still decide to further gut the car and sell its mechanicals separately (Tesla vehicle batteries are popular for home mechanics keen to repurpose them as personal power supplies). They could turn it into some form of immense track-car/play-car project. Or, they could endeavour to rebuild it to factory spec.

Performing the latter will provide plenty of challenges for the owner, given Tesla's track record for discontinuing services like Supercharging to vehicles that have been written off in an accident.

