Watch: Vandal unplugs Tesla while charging at owner's home

Since the introduction of Sentry Mode to Tesla models all around the world, we have been able to see just how many people feel the need to damage EVs out of hate.

Up until now, most clips have shown idiots keying, kicking, and causing a general nuisance around the cars, but this one is just bizarre.

Posted to YouTube on Saturday, the video captured on the Model 3's onboard system shows a young man approaching the car from the rear.

After spending what felt like an eternity staring at the Audi parked on the street, the vandal almost completely walks past the Tesla before spotting the charger at the front.

The charger's locking mechanism is a bit of an issue for this guy, but eventually, the charger comes free, and the vandal carries on with his day, but not before his face is captured on camera for the world to see.

While we've heard about people pulling out other EV's chargers at public charging bays, this is the first time that we've seen a vandal pulling a private charger for no apparent reason.

Let's hope that this doesn't become a trend as this is a mild inconvenience that's not only infuriating, but also damages private property.