Watch: Veloqx Fangio revealed as the world's strangest-looking Ferrari F12

Ferrari is a brand that holds its morals very close to its heart. It has been known to issue cease and desist letters to customers over questionable modification of its cars, so it'll be interesting to see what happens with this new Veloqx Fangio.

Built by Ferrari fan Sam Li, the space age-looking supercar was named after the UK racing team that claimed victory at the Sebring 12 hours race, and came second at Le Mans in 2004.

Very few details have been released about the Fangio, but we do know that it started out life as a Ferrari F12. As to whether this was a regular car or a low-production TdF model remains a mystery, but we're hoping for the former.

Either way, it will get its power from a 6.3-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine, which is developing over 500kW in both cars.

Commenters have likened the Fangio's look to that of the new Toyota Supra, and we'd have to agree on that front. Between the integrated C-pillar and large wing, it shows very similar body lines.

At the rear sits a diffuser that could be the largest of its kind ever fitted to a road car. Pair this with the wild centre-exit exhaust and you've got something that looks right out of the Cyberpunk game.

Though this is the first Ferrari Li has modified himself, it isn't the first one-off from the brand he owns. Not long ago, he took delivery of an F12 TRS which pays homage to the iconic 250 GTO.