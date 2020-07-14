Watch: Vintage Porsche car thieves caught on camera by nearby Tesla

Normally we spin tales of car companies being at each other's necks, but today there's something a little different ... two cars putting aside their differences to help each other.

Few cars are more different side by side than the Tesla Model 3 and an old-school Porsche 911 964 Carrera 2 (apart from maybe the Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series). One is analogue in every sense of the world, while the other is a head-to-toe tech marvel.

And here they are, in a car park in Spain, busting a pair of car thieves.

Porsche Carrera 2, matricula 2397DBK robado en Benicassim, Castellón, anoche a las 3:20 AM. Va a ser complicado, pero si alguien sabe algo o conoce a alguien en el video o fotos, mis DMs están abiertos.



Gracias pic.twitter.com/o3RTDIxlFs — Jose Saez-Merino (@josejacas) July 12, 2020

According to the owner, the Carrera 2 was taken at 3.20am in the morning — thieves pushing out of its parking spot before starting it down the road. But even though they were sneaky, the thieves failed to acknowledge the Model 3 parked next door.

Tesla's intelligent 'sentry mode' camera recording system has been a topic of many a discussion on DRIVEN. It's caught all sorts of Tesla vandals red handed, as well as the odd crash. These videos are gold when it comes to not only catching culprits, but also proving your case to an insurance company.

In this case, the Model 3's sentry mode appears to have been triggered by the motion around the car as the thieves walked by. Either way, it helped produce a positive result.

The video of the car being stolen went viral on Twitter. So when the car and its plate and unique wheels were spotted in L'Eliana later in the day, police were able to reunite it with its owner.

Sadly the thieves are still at large — aided somewhat by the Covid-19 masks they were wearing during the heist.

