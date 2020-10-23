Watch & Vote: Best second-hand family car? Zooming with DRIVEN S03E06 (Ep 18)

What a week in the motoring world it has been! SSC set a new production car speed record with something named after New Zealand's slowest reptile, Ford announced yet another off-road Ranger, and the world's first victory lap at Bathurst!

All this news plus DRIVEN's boss Tash joins us in studio to present a quiz, in which it's fair to say that we all bombed - we've got some serious homework ahead of us for next week.

In the 30 Second Sell, we attempt to convince Tash on a $40K family car, which was also the topic of our Buyer's Guide piece published earlier this week.

Take a look at the listings here, and don't forget to vote for your favourite at the bottom.

Dean's Hyundai Santa Fe

David's Ford Mondeo

Andrew's Toyota FJ Cruiser