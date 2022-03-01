Watch: Walk around the Batmobile ahead of the new movie release

The Batman will premiere on March 4 and there are a number of special events to celebrate the new movie and show off the new Batmobile.

The Batmobile is an iconic vehicle, and we've only been given glimpses of the car up until this point.

In the film, Robert Pattinson plays a young Bruce Wayne chasing down a serial killer known as The Riddler.

The Batman started filming in January 2020 and faced several production delays because of Covid, and had its release date shifted twice. But it's set to hit theatres in NZ on March 4th, 2022.

Of course, the Batmobile is really the star of the show though, but it appears in this film a bit different to what we're used to.

In comparison with the Tumbler we see in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy, the new take on the Batmobile resembles an old-school American muscle car, with some added crime-fighting modifications of course.

There are supposedly four examples of the car used during filming of The Batman, and the vehicles have been shown off at events around the world.

One was displayed at a Batman event in London, another was showcased at a mall in Miami, and a third was displayed outside a hotel in Paris.

Various videos have popped up online, detailing the different vehicles which are to appear in the film.