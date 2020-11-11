Watch: We explore New Zealand's craziest Ferrari collection

He's far too humble to admit, but Grant Baker's 'Man Cave' is almost perfection, featuring exotic cars, motorbikes, and motorsport memorabilia that spans decades.

Last year, we were lucky enough to have a look at his incredibly rare Ferrari Enzo and Dino before they stole the show at Big Boys Toys, and just recently, we returned to take a look at the new additions.

For those wondering, yes the Enzo is still there, but the three V8-powered Ferrari coupes were the focus of this year's visit, each even crazier than the last.

Grant will be bringing three Ferraris to Big Boys Toys this year, including the 488 Pista Spider, the 488 Pista Piloti, and the 488 race car. All three being based on the same chassis, but in significantly different forms.

If you are interested in checking out these incredible machines for yourself, head along to Big Boys Toys this weekend, which is held at ASB Showgrounds in Auckland.