Watch: We finish counting down the most popular stories of 2022! Zooming with DRIVEN EP115

In the final episode of Zooming with DRIVEN for 2022 we finish off our countdown of the twenty most popular stories on DRIVEN for the year, covering off the top ten - you can watch last week's episode where we look at #20 to #11 here.

What was the most read story of the year? You'll just have to watch the episode to find out, but it surprised us...

Also in this episode, Dean talks about the Hyundai N Festival he recently attended in Australia where he got to drive the RN22e, which is a very fast experimental version of the forthcoming Ioniq 6, while Damien talks about the Praga Bohema, a new hypercar powered by a worked version of the Nissan GT-R's engine, which you can read more about here.

David runs through the refreshed Mazda MX-5 with its new 'Kinematic Posture Control' and Dean also manages to bring up Waze - his favourite navigation app - again, this time previewing his interview with the company's New Zealand social media manager, Hayden O'Brien, which you can watch right here.

Don't forget you can also check out more DRIVEN videos on our YouTube channel or subscribe to the Zooming with DRIVEN podcast if you prefer your car-based entertainment in audio form over the Christmas break!