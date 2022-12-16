Watch: We start counting down the most popular stories of 2022! Zooming with DRIVEN EP114

In the penultimate episode for 2022 Dean, David, Damien and Sam kick off our countdown of the twenty most popular stories on DRIVEN for 2022, covering off #20 to #11 this week, while David also tells us of the all-electric MG4's recent success in NCAP crash testing, where it scored a full five stars. It was also confirmed that the small BEV will definitely be coming to New Zealand next year as well - you can read more about that right here.

In more BEV news, Damien runs through the recent news that Hyundai will be supplying the NZ Police with its first round of electric vehicles, with more than 30 cars (a mix of Ioniq 5s and Kona Electrics) being dispatched to 15 locations around the country for use by support staff. And this is only the beginning, because the police plan to have an emission-free fleet within the next five years. Read more about it all here.

Dean then gets very excited by Travis Pastrana's latest entry into the long-running (and iconic) 'Gymkhana' series of videos, with an even more elaborate set of amazing car stunts than his illustrious predecessor in the series, Ken Block.

And it really is worth getting excited about, as it is utterly spectacular! You can watch all the action right here.

