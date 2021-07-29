Home / News / WATCH: What do DRIVEN readers think is the best $80k pure-electric vehicle on the market?

WATCH: What do DRIVEN readers think is the best $80k pure-electric vehicle on the market?

By Driven • 29/07/2021
Search Driven for vehicles for sale

In the most recent of our Expert Car Picks series, the Zooming with DRIVEN team chose the $80k Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) they'd actually spend their own money on - and get a tasty $8625 rebate from the Government for buying a pure-electric vehicle, of course.

Our trio chose the MG ZS EV, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus. And then, as always, we put our picks out to the vote for readers to decide.

So, in the $80k BEV Olympics which country took out the prize: China, Korea or the United States (well, also with help from China)? Or was it the wildcard from Germany - a premium BEV that doesn't qualify for the rebate at all?

Watch the Zooming Bite above to find out. 

By Driven • 29/07/2021

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
Mercedes-Benz A 180 d AMG Line Mercedes-Benz A 180 d AMG Line
Mercedes-Benz A 180 d AMG Line

$57,290

Mercedes-Benz Other S450 Mercedes-Benz Other S450
Mercedes-Benz Other S450

$149,790

Mercedes-Benz CLA 220 d AMG line Radar safety package / advanced package / navigation package Mercedes-Benz CLA 220 d AMG line Radar safety package / advanced package / navigation package
Mercedes-Benz CLA 220 d AMG line Radar safety package / advanced package / navigation package

$62,550

Fiat Punto Lounge 1.4P 5A 5Dr Hatch Fiat Punto Lounge 1.4P 5A 5Dr Hatch
Fiat Punto Lounge 1.4P 5A 5Dr Hatch

$6,800

We Recommend