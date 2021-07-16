Home / News / WATCH: What do DRIVEN readers think is the best PHEV for under $50k?

WATCH: What do DRIVEN readers think is the best PHEV for under $50k?

By Driven • 16/07/2021
The Government's Clean Car Discount of $5750 has suddenly made a lot of new Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) seem very affordable and viable for family buyers.

We set ourselves a tight budget of $50k and each picked what we thought were the best PHEVs for your money: MG HS, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross and Toyota Prius Prime. Then we chucked in the ever-popular wildcard, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, and asked you to vote.

The results are in, so which gets the PHEV honours? Check out the Zooming Bite above. 

To watch the full Zooming with DRIVEN EP54, click here 

