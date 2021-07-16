WATCH: What do DRIVEN readers think is the best PHEV for under $50k?

The Government's Clean Car Discount of $5750 has suddenly made a lot of new Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) seem very affordable and viable for family buyers.

We set ourselves a tight budget of $50k and each picked what we thought were the best PHEVs for your money: MG HS, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross and Toyota Prius Prime. Then we chucked in the ever-popular wildcard, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, and asked you to vote.

The results are in, so which gets the PHEV honours? Check out the Zooming Bite above.

