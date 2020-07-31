Watch: What goes into making a one-off, $5 million hypercar?

Buying a new car is a big thing for most people, usually, it's the second-biggest purchase someone will ever make in their lifetime, so buying something worthwhile is a big consideration.

So when someone forks out five-times the value of an average Auckland house for a vehicle, you know it's going to be special, like this one-off Koenigsegg Regera that would've cost upwards of $5 million.

A recent video uploaded to The Supercar Driver's YouTube channel sits down with the owner of this car, who explains the buying process behind the Regera, and how it was painstakingly put together.

Like most supercar purchases, strolling into a dealership and picking a preferred model off the showroom floor wasn't an option, instead, it took three years between placing the order and taking delivery of the hypercar.

Considering the amount of custom work that has taken place across this Regera, this timeframe is understandable. While it isn't technically a one-off, this Regera features so many exclusive elements that it may as well be one.

Like most hypercars of the modern era, the Regera uses three electric motors alongside the main engine to bump up power output. Combining this system with the turbocharged 5.0-litre V8 results in a whopping 970kW at the rear wheels.

This is enough to hit 100km/h in under three seconds, before topping out at over 400km/h.