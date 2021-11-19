Watch: What is the worst driving habit of them all?

While most of us New Zealanders think that we're pretty good drivers, the ones that share the road with us might say otherwise.

The difference between good driving and bad driving seems to lie in the habits that we get used to on the road, and unfortunately, not all are for the best.

Just recently, we ran a poll on our website to find the most annoying driving habit of them all, and while the results weren't too surprising, it has confirmed our suspicions.

In third place with 10 per cent of the vote is the driver that indicates to the right, but then continues to go straight through the middle of the roundabout.

Second place got 18 per cent of the vote, and went to the driver that tailgates the car that's already speeding in the fast lane.

But with an overwhelming 46 per cent of the vote, the driver who sits in the fast lane and blocks an entire line of traffic is the worst of them all.

Here's hoping we don't see too many of those people behind the wheel this summer!